Non-state enterprises dominate construction works in Azerbaijan
In 2024, non-state construction enterprises were responsible for 91.3% of all construction works carried out in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Baku City Statistics Department. Of the construction works conducted by the city's enterprises, 85.5% involved construction, reconstruction, and expansion, while 7.3% were major repairs, 3.3% were current repairs, and 3.9% were categorized as other construction activities.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!