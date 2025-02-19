Non-state enterprises dominate construction works in Azerbaijan

19 February 2025 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

In 2024, non-state construction enterprises were responsible for 91.3% of all construction works carried out in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Baku City Statistics Department. Of the construction works conducted by the city's enterprises, 85.5% involved construction, reconstruction, and expansion, while 7.3% were major repairs, 3.3% were current repairs, and 3.9% were categorized as other construction activities.

