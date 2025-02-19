Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan notes increase in cargo transportation by sea in past month

19 February 2025 15:33 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
This strong performance indicates that Azerbaijan is increasingly becoming a vital transit hub for goods moving between major markets, thanks to its strategic geographic location along key shipping routes. Besides, passenger transportation by sea also saw a significant rise. For reference, in 2024, Azerbaijan transported 8,621.4 thousand tons of cargo by sea, reflecting a 4.3% decrease from the previous year, with oil cargo making up 48.9% of the total.

