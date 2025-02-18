Khizi-Abseron Wind Power Plant set to begin operations by 2025

18 February 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The launch date for the highly anticipated the Khizi-Abseron wind power plant has been officially announced. During a media tour organized for the 240 MW Khizi-Abseron Wind Power Plant, it was revealed that the plant will be fully operational by the end of 2025, Azernews reports.

Currently, the plant has four turbines installed, each with a capacity of 6.5 MW. These turbines are expected to contribute significantly to Azerbaijan's energy production once all are operational. The remaining turbines will be installed throughout 2025, completing the plant's construction and allowing it to begin operations.

The Khizi-Abseron Wind Power Plant will play a key role in boosting the share of renewable green energy in Azerbaijan's overall energy mix. Preliminary calculations suggest that the plant will produce approximately 1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. This energy production will not only reduce reliance on natural gas by saving about 220 million cubic meters, but it will also prevent the release of more than 400,000 tons of carbon emissions into the atmosphere. Furthermore, the plant will provide electricity to around 300,000 homes.

The total investment for the project is estimated at approximately $340 million, marking a significant step toward sustainable energy development in Azerbaijan.