CBA grants 23 payment licenses, 8 pending
So far, 31 companies in Azerbaijan's payment market have applied for licenses from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), with 8 still awaiting approval.
Azernews reports that Ruslan Talibov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association, shared this information at the Azerbaijan Financial Forum in Baku.
He noted that the Central Bank has issued indefinite licenses to 14 companies as electronic money institutions, 8 as payment institutions, and granted "AzeriCard" LLC the rights to operate both as an electronic money institution and payment system operator.
This brings the total number of licensed organizations to 23.
These licenses were granted under the Law "On Payment Services and Payment Systems." The Central Bank also stated that assessments for other license applications are ongoing.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!