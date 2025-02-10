Azernews.Az

Monday February 10 2025

Eight Azerbaijani banks exceed one billion manat in deposit portfolios

10 February 2025 11:56 (UTC+04:00)
Eight Azerbaijani banks exceed one billion manat in deposit portfolios
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

As of the fourth quarter of 2024, based on the financial indicators of banks operating in Azerbaijan, eight banks have surpassed a deposit portfolio of ₼1 billion ($0.59 billion), Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more