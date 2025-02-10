Eight Azerbaijani banks exceed one billion manat in deposit portfolios

10 February 2025 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

As of the fourth quarter of 2024, based on the financial indicators of banks operating in Azerbaijan, eight banks have surpassed a deposit portfolio of ₼1 billion ($0.59 billion), Azernews reports.

