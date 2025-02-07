Azernews.Az

Friday February 7 2025

Azerbaijan's furniture production surges amid rising demand

7 February 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's furniture production surges amid rising demand
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
The surge in production highlights the expanding domestic manufacturing sector, driven by rising consumer demand and increased investment in the industry.

