Central Bank of Azerbaijan appoints new adviser to Governor and general director

6 February 2025 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced significant leadership changes. Thus, the bank's General Director, Ziya Aliyev, has been appointed as an adviser to the Governor of CBA.

This appointment brings the number of advisers to the CBA Chairman to five.

In addition, Vusal Qurbanov has been appointed as the new General Director of the CBA as of February 3. Prior to this appointment, Qurbanov served as the Director of the Insurance Supervision Department at the Central Bank.