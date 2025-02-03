Industrial business credit witnesses growth

Azernews.Az

Monday February 3 2025

3 February 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
As of the end of last year, the volume of business loans provided to the industrial sector by banks operating in Azerbaijan reached ₼2.7 billion ($1.6 billion),Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

