Azerbaijan’s FM highlights trilateral cooperation with Turkiye and Uzbekistan

29 January 2025 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, delivered a speech at the 2nd Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade/Economy, and Transport of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan in Ankara.

Azernews reports that this was shared on Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's official X account.

Bayramov, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan, outlined key areas of partnership, including security, economic development, trade, investment, infrastructure, and transport and communications.

The Minister emphasized that there are further opportunities for enhancing cooperation, particularly through the development of the Middle Corridor, a key trade and transport route linking Asia and Europe.

"By utilizing the existing regional potential, we are contributing to the peace, security, and development of the broader region, including the Middle East and Afghanistan," he stated.