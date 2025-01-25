Azernews.Az

Business activity in Garabagh and East Zangezur regions continues to grow

25 January 2025 16:54 (UTC+04:00)
As of January 1, 2025, a total of 5,240 business entities and 94,799 individual entrepreneurs were operating in the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions, according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.

