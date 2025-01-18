ASCO announces cargo transportation figures for 2024

18 January 2025 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The "Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping" CJSC (ASCO) transported 39,734 vehicles and 37,337 wagons using its ferry and Ro-Pax type vessels last year, Azernews reports, citing the joint-stock company.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!