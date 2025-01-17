Azernews.Az

Alat Free Economic Zone leaders to explore German investment opportunities

17 January 2025 16:22 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
From January 20 to 23, a delegation led by Valeh Ələsgərov, Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority, will visit Germany to strengthen bilateral cooperation, enhance economic relations, and explore new investment opportunities in various sectors. This high-level visit underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering international partnerships and attracting foreign investments, Azernews reports.

