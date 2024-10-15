Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan plans investment to create 8,400 jobs in industrial zones

15 October 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In the next phase of existing projects in Azerbaijan, more than 1 billion manats is planned to be invested in industrial zones, creating over 8,400 new jobs.

