Azercell expands its network of "green" base stations

14 October 2024 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator launches new solar-powered base stations in the liberated territories

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation, Azercell continues to expand environmentally friendly technologies across the country. The number of Azercell’s “green” base stations has now increased to 35 in Karabakh, underscoring the company’s dedication to environmental protection.

The leading mobile operator has launched “green” base stations in Gubadli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Fuzuli, Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar. In addition, the company’s solar-powered base stations are operational in Tovuz and Gobustan.

These base stations rely on renewable energy. 60% of their operational time is powered by solar energy, mitigating the environmental impact of human activities by significantly reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption.

The deployment of "green" technologies across the country is one of the key initiatives within Azercell's broader ESG strategy. As a socially responsible corporate citizen, Azercell remains dedicated to advancing initiatives that support a more sustainable, healthy, and "green" future for our country.

