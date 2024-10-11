COP29 President highlights water issues at meeting with South Sudanese Minister

11 October 2024 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Mukhtar Babayev, the designated president of COP29 and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, met with Pal Nyoai, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of South Sudan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared on the official "X" account of the COP29 presidency.

This meeting underscored the critical connection between water issues and climate change. During the discussion, it was emphasised that water is a fundamental aspect of climate change, and special attention will be given to this topic at COP29.

The parties also addressed the COP29 Declaration on Water for Climate Action, highlighting the significance of water management in tackling climate-related challenges.

“The COP29 Presidency met with Pal Nyoai, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation for the Republic of South Sudan. Water is at the heart of climate change, and COP29 will include a strong focus on the topic, including through the COP29 Declaration on Water for Climate Action and a thematic day focused on water,” the post stated.

