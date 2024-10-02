Green Economy Transition's impact on human capital global concern, says Minister

2 October 2024 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The transition to a "green" economy and its impact on human capital is a concern for all countries.

Minister of Labour and Social Protection Sahil Babayev stated this on the third day of the Baku Climate Action Week, Azernews reports.

According to him, the impact of the transition to a green economy on human capital, particularly in the labour sector, is one of the issues concerning all countries, including Azerbaijan: "This requires the most creative and progressive approaches. Currently, new challenges are emerging in an increasingly globalised world. These challenges particularly affect people with disabilities and women. The transition to a green economy, in response to global warming and other global challenges, is inevitable."

---

