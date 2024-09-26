EBRD announced its forecast for Azerbaijan's economic growth
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised its forecast for Azerbaijan's economic growth in 2024
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%