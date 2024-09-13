Azernews.Az

Friday September 13 2024

Azerbaijan sees surge in tourist arrivals

13 September 2024 14:20 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan experienced a significant increase in tourist arrivals during the first eight months of 2024, with 1.748 million visitors from 183 countries, marking a 30.1% rise compared to the same period in 2023, Azernews reports.

