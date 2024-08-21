Technical testing underway for COP29: Ensuring seamless ICT infrastructure in Baku

21 August 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Preparation for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), set to take place in Baku this November, is advancing across multiple fronts, Azernews reports.

According to the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the technical testing phase has commenced to guarantee the smooth operation of information and communication technologies (ICT) systems during the event, adhering to UNFCCC protocols and standards.

This testing phase, known as the Proof of Concept (PoC), began on August 19 at the Baku Stadium, the event's venue. The initial day saw representatives from the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and the UNFCCC inspecting existing systems within the venue's infrastructure. They toured two database centers as well as aggregation and communication rooms.

Over the course of three weeks, the PoC phase will rigorously assess the security, functionality, and effectiveness of the network and services designated for the climate conference. This includes evaluating ICT and wireless network security, simulating the accreditation process, and conducting cybersecurity tests. These evaluations are critical for identifying potential risks and ensuring that technical preparations address any issues that may arise during the event.

The PoC phase, running until September 8, will also involve relevant staff from partner and contractor companies responsible for operations at the venue. Upon completion, the PoC will confirm the readiness and operational status of the ICT infrastructure for COP29.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz