Tuesday August 20 2024

Number of unemployed people in Azerbaijan discloses

20 August 2024 11:57 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
As of August 1 of the current year, the number of unemployed individuals in Azerbaijan was 283,700. At the beginning of July, this figure was 284,100, Azernews reports.

