Azerbaijan to join inaugural Central Asian Energy Ministers' meeting in Astana

5 August 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On August 6, Azerbaijan will join the inaugural meeting of Central Asian energy ministers in Astana, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, the gathering will be led by Kazakhstan's Energy Minister, Almasadam Satkaliyev.

The agenda includes speeches from the energy ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as a presentation by the Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan.

This meeting marks a significant step toward enhancing regional cooperation in the energy sector, fostering dialogue, and addressing common challenges faced by the Central Asian nations.

It should be noted that on May 1, the ministers of economy and energy from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to integrate the energy systems of the three countries. The memorandum outlines plans to explore the feasibility of connecting these energy systems by laying high-voltage cables along the Caspian Sea floor and across other territories. It also aims to implement the most technically and economically optimal trade practices and to supply green energy from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to the European Union.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz