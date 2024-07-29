29 July 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Despite Azerbaijan's vast fossil fuel reserves, which could meet its needs for centuries, the country is swiftly transitioning to green energy.

This is highlighted in a recent "Times of Oman" article titled "Azerbaijan swiftly moving towards green energy transition," Azernews reports.

The article emphasizes Azerbaijan’s significant progress in reducing fossil fuel dependence, with notable advancements in wind, solar, and green hydrogen energy. It outlines the country’s commitment to boosting its renewable energy capacity as part of its strategy to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050. Additionally, Azerbaijan aims to increase the share of renewable energy sources in its energy mix to 30% by 2030 while diversifying its energy system.

In preparation for COP29, scheduled for November, media representatives were invited to Azerbaijan to tour key energy facilities. These included the 230 MW "Garadagh" solar power plant, Azerbaijan’s first independent solar project with foreign investment, and the Baku solid household waste incineration plant in Balakhani.

The visit also featured the Baku Olympic Stadium, where COP29 will be held. The article describes the stadium not just as a venue for sports and entertainment, but as a symbol of Azerbaijan's capability to host major international events. Opened on March 18, 2015, the Baku Olympic Stadium is recognized as one of the region’s largest and most modern sports facilities, contributing to the growth of sports, culture, and tourism in Azerbaijan.

