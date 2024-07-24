Azerbaijan's Samir Nuriyev meets with Executive Secretary of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change [PHOTOS]

24 July 2024 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

On July 24, the head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the chairman of the COP29 Organizing Committee, Samir Nuriyev, met with the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Simon Stiell, Azernews reports.

Samir Nuriyev provided information about the preparation process for COP29 under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. He mentioned that Azerbaijan's initiatives were recently announced to the public and that the designated President of COP29 had sent a detailed letter to all parties of the Framework Convention outlining plans and expectations for this prestigious event.

The head of the Presidential Administration emphasized that the COP29 chairmanship had gathered the positions of all states and other interested parties, participated in important international meetings, and worked actively. He highlighted that Azerbaijan would spare no effort to achieve a consensus between developed and developing countries on the amount of new climate finance.

Samir Nuriyev also discussed the events to be held in Azerbaijan as part of the COP29 preparation process, the conditions to be created for the delegations and other participants attending the conference, support for the participation of civil society in COP29, and the communication work being carried out.

Simon Stiell expressed his satisfaction with Azerbaijan's efforts to successfully organize COP29 and its inclusion of support for small island nations on its agenda. He stated that the UN is ready to provide all kinds of assistance to Azerbaijan in organizing COP29.

