Azerbaijan revises excise rates on imported goods
The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "excise rates of excise goods brought to the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by its decision dated January 19, 2001, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%