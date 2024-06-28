Minister Jabbarov emphasises favourable conditions for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan

28 June 2024 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted favourable conditions for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan during the 'New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Build Garabagh Together' event in Shusha on June 28, Azernews reports.

He emphasised that Ministry of Economy-affiliated structures offer accessible financing options for entrepreneurs. Additionally, the strategic placement of industrial zones at key road and railway intersections will significantly streamline goods transportation.

It should be noted that the event aims to showcase investment opportunities and business prospects in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, fostering discussions on public-private cooperation models.

The minister highlighted that Aghdam Industrial Park is the country's second-largest industrial park after the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, based on the number of residents.

M. Jabbarov underlined that the primary objective is the restoration and reconstruction of the recently liberated territories: "Thousands of jobs have been generated in these areas, with the majority in the private sector."

Furthermore, the minister mentioned that special concessions are available to entrepreneurs operating in the liberated regions.

The event, which began on June 27th, concludes today. Organised by the Ministry of Economy in Shusha and Aghdam, it saw participation from over 100 business representatives.

