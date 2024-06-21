29th High-Level Meeting on "Pathway to COP29" concludes

21 June 2024 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 29th High-Level Meeting on "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future," which began in Baku on June 19 for the purpose of preparing for the 29th session of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), hosted by Azerbaijan, concluded today. The meeting concluded today with two panel sessions held in Zangilan, Azernews reports.

During the first panel, titled "Lessons from Azerbaijan's Experience," former Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat highlighted Azerbaijan's shift towards a renewable-based economy focused on regional growth and energy exports from renewable sources. He expressed confidence in Azerbaijan's ability to successfully implement the discussed ideas, stressing the importance of considering vulnerable populations in climate change efforts.

The second panel, "Politics: Lobbyists, Youth, Women's Groups, Activists, and Public Participation," moderated by former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, featured COP29 Youth Climate Champion Leyla Hasanova. She underscored the pivotal role of young people in climate action, advocating for ambitious policies aligned with local realities and emphasising youth participation in shaping global climate agendas.

Parvana Valiyeva, from the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum and the COP29 Organising Committee, highlighted civil society's role in conveying diverse group messages to COP29, aiming for development and progress amidst climate challenges in Azerbaijan, including water resource reduction and environmental issues.

The meeting also featured contributions from Mehri Huseynli and Manas Chawla of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, Klau Chmielowska from Poland, and Noel Jackson from India, who discussed the impactful roles of youth, women, and social activists in mitigating climate change effects through awareness and policy advocacy.

The 29th High-Level Meeting concluded with robust discussions on advancing climate action agendas.

