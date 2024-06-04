Azernews.Az

Tuesday June 4 2024

Azerbaijan reveals volume of goods imported from Turkey

4 June 2024
Ulviyya Shahin
In January-May 2024, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $888.36 million from Türkiye, 2.8% less year-on-year (YoY), Azernews reports.

