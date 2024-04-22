Kanan Gasimov explores potential for tourism sector growth in Azerbaijan's regions

22 April 2024 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Work is underway on the development of the tourism sector in the regions of Azerbaijan. Each region's demand and supply opportunities are being explored, the Chief of Staff of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Kanan Gasimov, told reporters, Azernews reports.

He noted that the work is being done with business entities in this direction: "Sufficiently good infrastructure has been built in some of our regions. But there are delays in some regions. We are working on this to increase the number of accommodation facilities in each region with tourism opportunities. We encourage business entities to invest in these areas. The state continues to take stimulating measures in this regard."

Gasimov added that nature, urban tourism, and historical tourism opportunities have expanded in the country: "We are taking special steps towards the development of more niche tourism areas and extreme sports tourism areas, as well as the holding of conferences and major events in our country. In the coming years, there will be a serious need to increase personnel in these areas. We expect educational institutions to speed up their work in this direction."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz