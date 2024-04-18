Azerbaijan's energy minister pays visit to USA

18 April 2024 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov visited the United States at the invitation of President of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Shahbazov will participate in the topical discussions on eliminating the gap in energy availability and transitioning to carbon-free energy systems, which will be held in New York on April 19 within the framework of the UN General Assembly's Sustainability Week.

A number of issues, such as energy availability, transition to decarbonisation systems, energy connections, and the and the promotion of investments in renewable energy sources, are expected to be discussed at the event.

Bilateral meetings are planned as part of the trip.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz