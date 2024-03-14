German company suggests introducing water leakage monitoring system in Azerbaijan

14 March 2024 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

The German company IBG HydroTech intends to cooperate with Azerbaijan in introducing mechanisms for eliminating water pipe leaks, Azernews reports, citing the company's CEO, Norbert Olbrich, as he said.

He noted that the demand for such mechanisms in Azerbaijan exceeds 60% and IBG HydroTech is aimed at establishing business in the country in the next decade.

Olbrich also noted that Germany already has a system that helps monitor water leakage.

