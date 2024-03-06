Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy meets with his Kazakh Counterpart

6 March 2024 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

As part of his trip to Kazakhstan, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met Tuesday with his Kazakh counterpart Almassadam Satkaliyev, Azernews reports.

The sides underscored that energy cooperation plays a special role in the development of relations between the two countries. They stressed that in addition to the hydrocarbon sector, expanding energy relations, particularly in renewable energy, stands out as a key priority for the Intergovernmental Commission.

The ministers praised the cooperation between SOCAR and NC KazMunayGas in advancing the multi-directional transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan. They highlighted the implementation of the agreement to annually transport 1.5 million tons of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), emphasizing the gradual increase in supply volume as a significant step forward.

During the meeting, the two also reviewed the progress of the agreement reached at the tripartite meeting between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan with respect to the export of electricity from Central Asia to Azerbaijan and onward to Europe.

Discussions also encompassed the measures to start the process of feasibility study of the project connecting the energy systems of the Caucasus region and Central Asia via a submarine cable.

They also exchanged views on the preparation of the draft agreement on strategic partnership in the energy sector between the ministries of energy of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

---

