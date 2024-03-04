Astana to host Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission meeting

4 March 2024 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The 20th session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation will take place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, tomorrow, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by a delegation led by the co-chairman of the commission, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

Within the framework of the meeting, a review of the work done during the past period since the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, cooperation in trade and economy, energy, industry, construction, transport and logistics, ecology, agriculture, information and communication technologies, education, health, youth policy and other fields discussions are planned.

The co-chairman of the commission from the Kazakh side is Transport Minister Marat Karabayev.

It is worth noting that the 19th Meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan was held in Baku.

Before the meeting, a bilateral meeting was held between the Co-Chairs of the Commission, Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, and Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin. The sides exchanged views on the current status of cooperation and new cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz