Foundations of new solar power plant to be laid in Jabrail this year

19 February 2024 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice President for Communications and External Relations in the Caspian and Middle East regions of BP, said that the final investment decision on the construction of a 240 MW solar power plant, which BP will realise in Jabrail, is expected in the second half of this year, Azernews reports.

According to the vice president, preparatory work is already being finalised.

"The demining works are about to be completed. There are already final technical and commercial aspects related to the final investment decision that will be prepared".

The BP representative emphasised that the foundation of the solar power plant will be laid this year after the final investment decision is made.

It is worth noting that the initial cost of the solar power plant is estimated at $200 mln.

Last year on June 3, the Ministry of Energy and BP signed an Executive Agreement on Cooperation in the evaluation and implementation of the hydropower plant project. The document includes the establishment of a green energy zone in the territories liberated from occupation, Azerbaijan's strategic decision to develop the renewable energy sector and a commitment to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 35% by 2030, as well as BP's goal of "net zero emissions" by 2050." was signed as part of the company's establishment strategy.

