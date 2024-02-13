Azerbaijan increased gas exports by 4.5% last month
In January this year natural gas exports to Azerbaijan increased by almost 4.5% compared to the same period last year, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in his account in social network "X", Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%