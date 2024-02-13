Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 13 2024

Azerbaijan increased gas exports by 4.5% last month

13 February 2024 10:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan increased gas exports by 4.5% last month
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

In January this year natural gas exports to Azerbaijan increased by almost 4.5% compared to the same period last year, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in his account in social network "X", Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more