Azerbaijan Economy Ministry and IDB sign MoU [PHOTOS]

30 January 2024 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Ministry of Economy and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the preparation of the Cooperation Framework for Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote about it on his official X social page.

İslam İnkişaf Bankının (@isdb_group) prezidenti cənab Məhəmməd Süleyman Əl-Casir ilə videokonfrans formatında keçirdiyimiz görüşdə "Azərbaycan Respublikasının İqtisadiyyat Nazirliyi və İslam İnkişaf Bankı arasında #Azərbaycan üçün Ölkə üzrə Əməkdaşlıq Çərçivəsinin hazırlanmasına… pic.twitter.com/loh8RcjV7h — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) January 30, 2024

The Minister noted that the document was signed in the format of videoconference with the president of the Bank Mohammed Suleiman Al-Jasir.

"The implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding will contribute to deepening cooperation between the parties and joint activities to achieve the goals of socio-economic development of our country. The meeting also included an exchange of views on issues on the agenda of the COP29 event to be held by Azerbaijan," the publication said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz