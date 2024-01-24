Azernews.Az

Wednesday January 24 2024

ASCO releases its freight indicators for past year

24 January 2024 17:17 (UTC+04:00)
Nigar Hasanova
In 2023, 4.9 million tons of cargo were transported by tankers of Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping CJSC (ASCO).

