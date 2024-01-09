Azerbaijan, UAE sign documents on energy cooperation

9 January 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed four documents on energy cooperation, Azernews reports.

The signed documents include the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on investment cooperation on electricity transmission projects, the Framework Agreement on Strategic Collaboration in further strengthening the renewable and clean energy capacities of Azerbaijan and enabling Green Energy Export Operations, the Calendar of Actions (roadmap) for the construction of onshore solar and wind power plants with a capacity of 1 GW, and the Strategic Partnership Agreement between SOCAR and ADNOC.

The MoU envisages the creation of a framework for investment cooperation in the energy sector, especially in electricity transmission projects, the development of the network, and the exchange of technical knowledge and experience. The strategic cooperation document covers cooperation and investment opportunities in new areas such as rooftop solar projects, green hydrogen, green ammonia, synthetic methane, sustainable aviation fuel production, and export of green energy, along with 2 GW solar and 2 GW wind onshore projects and 6 GW offshore wind energy. The Calendar of Actions (roadmap) for the construction of 1 GW of solar and wind onshore projects to be installed in Azerbaijan reflects the implementation measures of 2 solar and 1 wind energy project for 2024–2027.

