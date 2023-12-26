Azerbaijan determines area for building solar power plant

26 December 2023 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the decision on the use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity approved by its decision dated May 31, 2021.

Azernews reports that Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decision in this regard.

According to the decision, 300.77 hectares of land belonging to the category of state reserve fund lands, located in the territory of Pirsaat settlement, Garadagh district, Baku city, were determined to be the area for ​​renewable energy sources to build a solar power plant.

The Ministry of Energy has been entrusted with the selection of an electricity producer following the requirements of the Rule for selecting an electricity producer in the territory of renewable energy sources.

The supervision of the implementation of this Decision was entrusted to the Department of Agriculture and Ecology of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz