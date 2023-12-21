Azercell presents an “Audiobook” project dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

21 December 2023 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator continues to promote our cultural heritage on digital platforms

“Azercell Telecom” introduced the next "Audiobook" collection dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Baku Book Center.

Heydar Aliyev who saw the book as the gateway to spiritual wealth and acquiring knowledge, always encouraged the youth and the people around him to read.

In the special content series of the "Audiobook" project, Azercell brought together the favorite works of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the digital library in audio and e-book formats, as well as audio plays. The leading mobile operator of the country has provided for the narration of more than 50 works of prominent writers and poets of Azerbaijan in Turkish, English, French and Russian languages. The content was also posted on the official YouTube channel of the company. A digital comic book and a short animated film were prepared for the new series, based on Jalil Mammadguluzade's play “Ölülər” ("The Dead") and Huseyn Javid's works. Azercell also digitized "Molla Nasreddin" magazine, one of the most valuable publications of the national press. 100 editions of the magazine converted to the Azerbaijani alphabet were presented in electronic and audiobook formats.

Rashad Majid, the Press Council Chairman, Kamran Musayev, consultant for the Ministry of Culture's Book Industry Department, Tehran Alishanoglu, writer and critic, representative of ANAS, Teymur Najafzade, Head of the "Colorit" Creative Workshop and media representatives attended the event. Sona Abbasova, director of the Corporate Communication department of “Azercell Telecom”, spoke about the principles and projects of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility: “As the leader of the country's market, we define trends based on our strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives!", bring innovative solutions to improve people's quality of life, and try to promote the cultural heritage of our people at the global level”. Rashad Majid praised the project, he said: "Promoting literature is also a service to the country and the people, and promotion of Heydar Aliyev's beloved books is especially important."

Heydar Aliyev's favorite musical compositions have also been played at the presentation ceremony.

It should be noted that "Azercell Telecom" LLC, with the view to support the reading culture in modern society and literary content in our native language, has so far published the ghazals of Imadaddin Nasimi, more than 100 works of Nizami Ganjavi, 10 chapters of the "Epic of Koroglu", various scientific works related to the history of Karabakh, as well as some poetry and prose of Karabakh writers in audio and e-book formats within the framework of its digital library project.

The digital library and Audiobook project implemented by Azercell since 2017, preserves our cultural history, and enriches Azerbaijani digital content, playing an exceptional role in the distribution and recognition of this heritage both in our native language and in world languages.

More information about the content within the framework of the project can be obtained through Litres, Bookmate apps, as well as Azercell's YouTube channel. Please, visit https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions.html for detailed data on Azercell’s e-library applications.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz