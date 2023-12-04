Azernews.Az

Monday December 4 2023

Volume of cargo transportation through North-South International Transport Corridor increases

4 December 2023 10:03 (UTC+04:00)
The volume of cargo transportation through the North-South International Transport Corridor has exceeded 10 million tons, Azernews reports, citing Iranian Deputy Transport Minister Shahriyar Efendizade.

