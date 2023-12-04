Volume of cargo transportation through North-South International Transport Corridor increases
The volume of cargo transportation through the North-South International Transport Corridor has exceeded 10 million tons, Azernews reports, citing Iranian Deputy Transport Minister Shahriyar Efendizade.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%