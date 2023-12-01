Azerbaijani, Montenegrin FMs meet within framework of 30th OSCE meeting [PHOTOS]

1 December 2023 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliev

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Foreign Minister of Montenegro Filip Ivanovich within the framework of the 30th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Prospects of cooperation between the two countries as well as regional security issues were discussed at the meeting.

Minister J. Bayramov emphasised that for 15 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro, the two countries have established relations based on friendship and cooperation.

Various spheres are developing between the two countries, including economy, trade, energy security, transportation, investments, tourism, education, humanitarian activities, etc. It was noted that there is a potential for further development of cooperation in these areas and the importance of using the mechanism of political consultations to discuss the prospects for the development of relations in this direction, as well as the expansion of the legal framework.

Minister Filip Ivanovic noted that Montenegro is interested in using the existing potential for further development of relations with Azerbaijan, and it is important to continue mutual dialogue in this direction.

During the meeting, other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz