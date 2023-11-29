Azerbaijan hosts International Insurance Forum next year [PHOTOS]

29 November 2023 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum will be held in Baku in 2024, Azernews reports, citing the information provided by the Executive Director of the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mirsalayev.

The executive director informed that, until 2020, Azerbaijan held an annual international insurance forum. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, which engulfed the whole world in 2020, led to a temporary postponement of this forum as well as many projects.

"Therefore, we are planning to hold the International Insurance Forum in 2024. We will restore the tradition of international insurance forums in our country. This forum will strengthen the direct connection of our local insurers with the world insurance markets, and the world insurers will get acquainted with our insurance sector," he said.

---

