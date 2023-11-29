Azerbaijan, Pakistan sign MoU on foreign relations [PHOTOS]

29 November 2023 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliev

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Centre for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) and representatives of the Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations, Azernews reports, with reference to the information provided by the Centre for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC).

According to the information, at an online meeting, the executive director of the institution, Vusal Gasimli, emphasised the importance of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and noted that cooperation between think tanks of the two countries in the field of economic research will contribute to the development of these relations. He provided detailed information about the economic reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan, the country’s position in international rankings, and spoke in detail about the monitoring and evaluation activities of the Center, Azexport.az, EnterpriseAzerbaijan.com, Digital Trade Hub, and Azranking.az

V. Gasimli noted that Pakistani investors are very interested in the economy of Azerbaijan, especially in the areas liberated from occupation; further expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of creating renewable energy sources and sustainable infrastructure will make a positive contribution to the economic development of the countries. . He added that a joint project of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center of Islamic Countries (SESRIC) is being implemented to publish the book “Economy of the OIC Countries.” V. Kasimli invited researchers from the Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations to take part in this project.

At the meeting, the Chairman of the Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations, Ambassador Syed Hassan Habib, noted that the organisation he heads attaches particular importance to establishing close relations with Azerbaijan and that the signed Memorandum of Understanding will serve as a basis for joint cooperation between CAERC and the Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations in the future. As he reported, they are particularly interested in cooperation in the field of joint research for the development of Pakistani-Azerbaijani trade relations.

The online discussion was attended by Deputy Executive Director of CAERC Ramil Huseyn, Advisor to the Executive Director of CAERC Ayaz Museyibov, Head of the Economic Analysis Department Gunay Guliyeva, Head of the Public Relations Department Zanura Talibova, Head of the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal Matanat Musayeva, Senior advisor of Strategic Planning Department Vusala Jafarova, as well as Executive Secretary of Pakistan Foreign Relations Council Syed Ghulam Raza .

