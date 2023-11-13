First exhibition of local products and technologies to take place at Baku Sports Palace

13 November 2023 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

The First Exhibition of Local Production and Production Technologies will be held at the Baku Sports Palace on December 7–9. This was reported by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.

The report adds that the exhibition, organized by KOBIA, will present for the first time foodstuffs, non-food products, furniture, construction materials, software, and textile products, as well as modern production equipment and technologies produced by enterprises operating in our country.

The exhibition will present products manufactured by nearly 100 companies operating in Baku and other districts of the country. Companies wishing to rent a stand at the exhibition and take advantage of advertising opportunities can call *0555.

The aim of the exhibition is to introduce local products to a wide consumer audience, inform buyers about the production technologies of local brands, establish and develop relations between buyers and sellers, and expand cooperation in the sphere of the export of local products.

Various competitions, presentations, and B2B meetings are planned within the framework of the exhibition, which will be held under the official partnership of the National Association of Entrepreneurs, the State Employment Agency, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organisations of Azerbaijan.

Participation in the exhibition as a visitor is free of charge.

