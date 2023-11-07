Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss existing coop & strengthening of strategic partnership [PHOTOS]

7 November 2023 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On November 7, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic within the framework of his official visit to the Republic of Serbia, Azernews reports.

A wide-ranging meeting was held between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister Ivitsa Dacic with the participation of delegations.

During the meeting, the sides discussed existing cooperation between the countries, and the goals and directions for further strengthening of strategic partnership. Within the framework of the relationship based on mutual trust and respect between the two countries, their support for sovereignty and territorial integrity was once again emphasized.

The parties stressed the importance of mutual high-level visits, inter-parliamentary relations, beneficial interaction within the framework of international organizations, and economic and cultural cooperation, including cooperation in energy, high technologies, transport, humanitarian, education, tourism, alternative energy, pharmaceutical, and other fields. It was stated that it is important to create the sister city experience of Shusha city of Azerbaijan and Novy Bazar city of Serbia among other Azerbaijani cities as well.

Regarding the economic relations between the two countries, the importance of intensifying the joint efforts of the relevant authorities of Azerbaijan and Serbia for the identification of potential areas of cooperation and the implementation of projects of common interest was noted.

At the meeting, the need to continue the bilateral consultations for developing bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor and exploring the possibilities of transporting natural gas to Serbia and the Balkan region through TAP connecting pipelines was noted.

During the meeting, companies and investors from Serbia were invited to participate in the large-scale reconstruction works carried out in the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as in the liberated Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan, as well as to explore possible investment areas in these regions.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov gave detailed information to his counterpart about the peace process after the 44-day Patriotic War and the victory of Azerbaijan, as well as the restoration and reconstruction works in the region. At the same time, the factors determining the 24-hour anti-terrorist measures and the situation in the region after the full restoration of Azerbaijani sovereignty were brought to attention.

Minister Ivitsa Dacic noted that Serbia attaches special importance to strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan, and the importance of the two countries' mutual support for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, an agreement-signing ceremony was also held between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia.

Later, at the press briefing, the ministers made statements on the results of the meetings.

After the meetings, in connection with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, with the participation of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Goran Aleksic, sycamore trees were planted in Belgrade's Friendship Park. Later, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited the monument of the National Leader in "Tashmaydan" park and laid a wreath.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz