DOST model to be implemented in Moldova

31 August 2023 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The model (concept) of Azerbaijan's DOST centers will be implemented in Moldova. This was announced at the meeting of the Board of Directors of DOST Agency, Azernews reports.



At the meeting headed by the Chairman of the Agency, Farid Mammadov, it was noted that a working group was formed in this direction in accordance with the Action Plan signed between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Moldova. Within the framework of the experience exchange between the DOST Agency and the National Social Insurance Fund, the agency responsible for social security of Moldova, several meetings have been held so far in the online format within the working group, as well as with the participation of Moldovan representatives.



Azer Rahimov, head of the Agency's Legal Department, made a report on the activities of the working group created for the implementation of the DOST centers model (concept) in Moldova.



It was noted that intensive work is being done to analyze the services of the National Treasury in 85 names submitted by Moldova. Currently, the formulation of the concept document on the main directions agreed by the working group continues, and the final document is expected to be submitted by November.



At the meeting, Narmina Kamal, the leading specialist of the Analysis Department of the Finance and Accounting Department, and Nurlan Namazli, the Chief Specialist of the Procurement Department of the Procurement and Supply Department, presented reports on the financial and economic activity of the DOST Agency.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz