Market research been conducted on Azerbaijan's fish market

28 August 2023 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

SMEs that want to start and expand their business in a relevant area can benefit from market research on the fish market, Azernews reports, citing KOBIA.

On the initiative of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), an internal fish market study was carried out. The market research considers the size of the fish market in Azerbaijan, the dynamics of development of this sphere in recent years, the market share of endemic and imported fish species, import and export of fish, factors influencing the choice of consumers, as well as issues of interest to entrepreneurs and those wishing to start a business in this area related to fish production. Market research on the fish market can be found on the KOBIA website.

It should be noted that 26 internal market studies have been carried out at the initiative of the Agency, based on surveys conducted by KOBIA among entrepreneurs and applications received. Entrepreneurs can use these market studies, covering the food and non-food sectors, free of charge.

At the same time, entrepreneurs can utilize the government support mechanism for conducting internal market research in their areas of interest. The ownership of a market research report conducted at the request of an entrepreneur belongs only to that entrepreneur and is not disclosed to the public. State support of up to AZN 20,000 is provided for such investigations. SMEs that want to start a business in various fields, and create new products and services can apply to KOBIA for market research. For more information.

