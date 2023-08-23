Baku assesses opportunities for joint work with Israeli companies in field of innovations [PHOTOS]

23 August 2023 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

At the initiative of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA), important meetings were held with various institutions within the framework of the visit of representatives of a number of leading Israeli companies to Azerbaijan. These meetings are aimed at exploring and strengthening partnerships and developing cooperation in various sectors, Azernews reports, citing IRIA.

The information notes that the Israeli delegation was represented by Raycom, Cysourse, Sensorz, and Fincom companies working in telecoms, cyber security, system integration, and financial technologies respectively.

During the visit, during a meeting with representatives of the innovation company PASHA Holding, the possibilities of joint work with Israeli companies in the field of innovation were evaluated.

They discussed the realization of joint efforts to develop the innovation and technology ecosystem and the implementation of knowledge exchange.

Israeli guests also visited the "Azercell" company and exchanged ideas on possible cooperation. The discussions covered a wide range of topics: from improvement of network infrastructure to development of innovative services and applications.

It should be noted that the visit of Israeli companies to Azerbaijan took place within the framework of the Technopark Residency, which provides tax incentives and privileges to global and local ICT companies.

