President of SOCAR meets with vice president of MOL Group

26 July 2023 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

On July 25, 2023, the President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, met with György Bacsa, Executive Vice President for Strategic Operations and Corporate Development, Member of the Management Board of MOL Group of Hungary, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary is successfully developing in various directions, including in the field of energy. In this regard, satisfaction was expressed with the long-term cooperation and efficient partnership relations with the MOL Group company, in which the MOL Group company successfully participated in the Azeri-Chirag-Deep-Guneshli and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Main Export Pipeline projects, Azerbaijan oil- it was said that it made a valuable contribution to the development of the gas industry.

Within the framework of the meeting, existing and potential opportunities for cooperation between the parties were reviewed, and opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

