Azercell covers Nakhchivan city with 4G!

26 May 2023 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

City residents can now benefit from the high-speed and reliable mobile internet services provided by the leading mobile operator.

Azercell has launched a 4G network in the city of Nakhchivan as a part of its large-scale network modernization and expansion project. The mobile operator is working on further expanding its network and plans to cover the entire territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with a 4G network by the end of 2023.

It should be noted that subscribers can swap their old non-4G SIM card for a new SIM card in any Azercell’s sales or service points and get one-time 5GB internet pack for free. For more information: 4G

Azercell started expanding and enhancing its network throughout Azerbaijan in August of the last year. Since then, the company has installed 126 new 4G base stations and upgraded over 1200 existing ones nationwide, covering the regions as well as Baku and the Absheron peninsula.

Within the framework of its network expansion project, Azercell plans to install more than 300 new and upgrade about 1600 existing base stations.

